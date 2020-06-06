IF: Keaton Wright, Triad
Graduation year: 2013

Graduation year: 2013

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Wright helped the Knights finish third in Class 3A in 2012. As a senior in 2013, he hit .424 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI. A four-year starter and first baseman, he hit better than .400 his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns and totaled 118 runs scored, 55 doubles and 152 RBI. He is the career leader in walks at SIU Edwardsville (114), seventh in hits (231), fourth in home runs (26) and 11th in doubles (46). He posted a career batting average of .321 at SIUE.

