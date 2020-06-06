IF: Kevin Graham, Westminster
IF: Kevin Graham, Westminster

Graduation year: 2018

A two-time All-Metro first-team selection as a junior and senior. The third baseman posted a .417 batting average with a .528 on-base percentage and .786 slugging percentage in 2018. He also scored 50 runs, hit nine home runs and had 52 RBI. Was a freshman All-American for the University of Mississippi after hitting .250 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 2019.

