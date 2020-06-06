IF: Matt Brown, Vianney

Graduation year: 2013
A two-time All-Metro selection, Brown hit .392 with a .735 slugging percentage as a senior and was the Metro Catholic Conference's player of the year that season. The third baseman finished with 111 RBI, 21 home runs, 130 runs scored and 37 doubles in four seasons with the Golden Griffins, which included a third-place finish in Class 4 in 2011. Played two seasons each at Jefferson College and Missouri State. Brown hit .241 with 44 runs scored, 14 home runs and 44 RBI in his senior season with Missouri State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.