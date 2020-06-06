IF: Matt Brown, Vianney
0 comments

IF: Matt Brown, Vianney

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2013

A two-time All-Metro selection, Brown hit .392 with a .735 slugging percentage as a senior and was the Metro Catholic Conference's player of the year that season. The third baseman finished with 111 RBI, 21 home runs, 130 runs scored and 37 doubles in four seasons with the Golden Griffins, which included a third-place finish in Class 4 in 2011. Played two seasons each at Jefferson College and Missouri State. Brown hit .241 with 44 runs scored, 14 home runs and 44 RBI in his senior season with Missouri State. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports