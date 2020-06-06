IF: Michael Wielansky, Ladue
Graduation year: 2015

The shortstop had a breakout campaign in 2015 when he hit .642, posted a .688 on-base percentage and slugged 1.012. He scored 24 times and collected 32 RBI. The 6-foot-2 infielder played at NCAA Division III College of Wooster before being drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Houston Astros in 2018. In two seasons with Tri-City and Quad Cities, he hit .234 with a .344 slugging percentage and 38 RBI.

