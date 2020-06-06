IF: Shane Benes, Westminster
  • 0
Graduation year: 2014

A two-time All-Metro selection and standout shortstop, Benes helped the Wildcats win three state titles as part of its four-peat run from 2011-14. A knee injury he suffered in basketball kept him from playing as a senior in 2014, when Westminster captured its fourth consecutive title. Son of former major-league pitcher Andy Benes, Shane hit .417 as a junior with a .878 slugging percentage. He also scored 46 runs, hit 11 home runs with 16 doubles and collected 37 RBI. As a sophomore, his 49 RBI were second in the area to only 2012 All-Metro player of the year and teammate Tate Matheny's 51. Played for the University of Missouri, Drury and St. Louis University.

