IF: Tanner Perry, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
A standout on the field, on the mound and at the plate, Perry helped the Jaguars to their second state final appearance in five years. He batted .419 with a .538 on-base percentage and slugged .552. He collected 24 RBI and scored 38 runs. The future Jefferson College player also was a stalwart on the mound, going 6-3 with four complete games with a 1.63 ERA in 56 innings pitched. Perry led the Jaguars with 75 strikeouts and limited hitters to a 0.181 batting average. The GAC South Division co-player of the year.

