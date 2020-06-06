IF: William DuPont, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2012
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, DuPont posted a .404 batting average with 43 runs scored as a senior. The slick-fielding infielder also smashed four home runs and had 21 RBI as a senior. As a junior, DuPont was even better. He hit .528, slugged .876, slammed six home runs, had 35 RBI and stole 25 bases. After his senior season, DuPont was drafted in the 16th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. After three years in the minors for Toronto and Houston, DuPont elected to attend the University of Illinois to play football in 2017.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.