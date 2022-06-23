INF: Andrew Merseal, junior, St. Pius X

Helped Lancers to a district title by batting for .506 average. Led team in RBI (34), triples (4), slugging (.723) and scored 31 runs. Also stole 20 bases, posted a 4-2 record with 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today