Helped lead the Vikings to a Class 6A state runner-up finish, their best since winning the 2016 title. The University of Missouri football and baseball signee led Howell with eight home runs and 44 RBI. He was second on the team with a .645 slugging percentage and had a .355 batting average. Also the starting tight end on Howell’s state championship football team, Norfleet flashed his speed with nine doubles and had two stolen bases. At first base, he only committed five errors in 207 chances.