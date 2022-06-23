 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Eli Hoerner, senior, Freeburg

Eli Hoerner, Freeburg

Eli Hoerner, Freeburg baseball

The shortstop helped guide the Midgets back to the super-sectional round after winning a Class 2A state title in 2012. He posted a .470 batting average with a.930 slugging percentage. Iowa Western Community College recruit led the area with 55 RBI and had nine home runs. He also scored 48 runs with 12 doubles and seven triples. In 136 plate appearances, struck out only 12 times.

