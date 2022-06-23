INF: Eli Hoerner, senior, Freeburg

The shortstop helped guide the Midgets back to the super-sectional round after winning a Class 2A state title in 2012. He posted a .470 batting average with a.930 slugging percentage. Iowa Western Community College recruit led the area with 55 RBI and had nine home runs. He also scored 48 runs with 12 doubles and seven triples. In 136 plate appearances, struck out only 12 times.