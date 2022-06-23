 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Eric Williams, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt East

Hit for .404 average to help Lions to fourth-place trophy in Class 5, the best state finish for any athletics program in school history. Slugged .626 while leading team with 32 RBI. Scored 31 runs with 17 doubles, six stolen bases.

