INF: Grant Richars, senior, St. Dominic

Coastal Carolina commit scorched the ball to the tune of a .494 batting average and a .873 slugging percentage. He led the Crusaders with five home runs and tallied 36 RBI at the top of the order. Helped guide Crusaders to district final before falling to Fort Zumwalt East. The 6-foot-1 shortstop also tossed 11 innings and collected 18 strikeouts in relief appearances.
Paul Halfacre
