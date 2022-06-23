 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

INF: Grant Richars, senior, St. Dominic

  • 0
Grant Richars, St. Dominic

Grant Richars, St. Dominic baseball

Coastal Carolina commit scorched the ball to the tune of a .494 batting average and a .873 slugging percentage. He led the Crusaders with five home runs and tallied 36 RBI at the top of the order. Helped guide Crusaders to district final before falling to Fort Zumwalt East. The 6-foot-1 shortstop also tossed 11 innings and collected 18 strikeouts in relief appearances.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News