Helped lead the Tigers to the Class 5 state championship, the program's first. The junior shortstop and Jefferson County Activities Association player of the year finished the season on a nine-game hitting streak while going 9-for-23 with six RBI and two home runs in the postseason. He led the Tigers in batting average (0.422), slugging (0.755), home runs (7) and RBI (41). He also stole seven bases and his 17 extra-base hits were tops on the team. His 41 RBI is the most for a Festus player since Zach Faulkner totaled 42 in 2012.