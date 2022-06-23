 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Hayden Bates, sophomore, Festus

Shortstop helped lead Tigers to Class 5 state runner-up finish, equaling the program’s best ever and first since 1990. Led Tigers with .394 batting average and 41 hits. Scored 47 runs with 26 RBI, 13 stolen bases.

