INF: Jackson Dunn, senior, Fort Zumwalt South

Helped Bulldogs to a 20-win campaign with a .467 batting average. Led team with 30 RBI and scored 21 times while picking up seven doubles, two triples and one home run.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
