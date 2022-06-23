 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INF: Jake McCutcheon, senior, Francis Howell

Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell

Jake McCutcheon, Francis Howell baseball

The Missouri State signee tallied 67 hits, the most for an area player in a season since Valle's Connor Basler had 70 in 2016. Led the Vikings to a third-place finish in Class 6, the program’s best finish since winning a title in 2016, and posted a .482 batting average with a .799 slugging percentage. Recorded six home runs and five triples while scoring 52 runs. Playing shortstop, had only eight errors in 42 games.

