INF: Kamryn Link, senior, Gillespie

Did a little bit of everything to help Miners reach regional final. Led the team with a .413 batting average and scored 19 runs while tallying 21 RBI. Also was 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts.

