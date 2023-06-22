Dual threat helped Miners rattle off 32 consecutive wins before falling to Quincy Notre Dame in a Class 2A sectional final. Link led team in batting average (.534), on-base percentage (.628), slugging (.825), hits (55), doubles (11), triples (2), home runs (5) and RBI (41). Stole 12 bases. He also was the undisputed ace on the mound for Gillespie, going 9-1 in 10 starts. He had a .88 ERA in 55 2-3 innings pitched with a team-high 80 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .142 average. He will continue his career at Johnson County Community College.