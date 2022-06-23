 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

INF: Riley Iffrig, junior, Edwardsville

  • 0
Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville

Riley Iffrig, Edwardsville baseball

Power-hitting left-handed first baseman helped power the Tigers to their fourth state championship and second in three seasons. Iffrig had three home runs while batting .433 with a .615 slugging percentage. He recorded 32 RBI while sitting in the heart of a dangerous lineup that battered opponents into submission. Recorded 45 hits after having 25 as a sophomore.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News