INF: Riley Iffrig, junior, Edwardsville

Power-hitting left-handed first baseman helped power the Tigers to their fourth state championship and second in three seasons. Iffrig had three home runs while batting .433 with a .615 slugging percentage. He recorded 32 RBI while sitting in the heart of a dangerous lineup that battered opponents into submission. Recorded 45 hits after having 25 as a sophomore.
Paul Halfacre
