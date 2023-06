Tied for the area lead with 51 RBI while helping the Tigers capture their second consecutive Class 4A state championship, the first time that has happened in program history, and fifth overall. The power-hitting lefty batted .375 with a team-high eight home runs and a slugging percentage of .670 in 41 games. The Indiana State signee had seven doubles and one triple. To kick off the season, Iffrig had a seven-game hitting streak that included a four-game multi-hit streak.