INF: Ryan Stevens, senior, CBC By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Led Cadets with .424 batting average and 43 RBI. Had 11 doubles and one triple with eight home runs and a .720 slugging percentage. Also tallied 19 stolen bases. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team