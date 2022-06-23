INF: Will Geary, freshman, Valley Park

From top of the lineup, hit for a .468 average, tallied 26 RBI with four doubles and four triples as Hawks finished fourth in Class 3 state tournament. Led Hawks with 35 stolen bases, slugged at a .623 clip.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today