INF: Will Geary, freshman, Valley Park

From top of the lineup, hit for a .468 average, tallied 26 RBI with four doubles and four triples as Hawks finished fourth in Class 3 state tournament. Led Hawks with 35 stolen bases, slugged at a .623 clip.

