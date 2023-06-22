INF: Zander Street, senior, St. Pius X By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Had a .345 batting average with 18 RBI while only striking out eight times. Also had a 5-3 record with a 2.28 ERA in 58 1-3 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team