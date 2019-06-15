Left-hander was one of the most feared bats in the area and helped lead Tigers to the Class 4A state championship, their first state title since 1998. The Louisville pledge posted a .380 batting average and led Edwardsville with nine home runs and 39 RBI. The danger of his bat garnered him enough respect to tie for the area lead in walks with 36.
