The senior infielder carried a .409 batting average with a .830 slugging percentage. He scored an area-high 51 runs, collected a team-high 38 RBI and had eight home runs for the Explorers.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Area girls soccer rankings, final