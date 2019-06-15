One of the premier power hitters in the area, Hager helped lead potent Lancers' offense attack on the way to a district title. He tied for area's home run lead with 11. He had a .419 batting average and led Lancers with 41 RBI and had a .914 slugging percentage. He also had a 5-1 pitching record with a 2.63 ERA.
