Jacob Hager, Lutheran South

One of the premier power hitters in the area, Hager helped lead potent Lancers' offense attack on the way to a district title. He tied for area's home run lead with 11. He had a .419 batting average and led Lancers with 41 RBI and had a .914 slugging percentage. He also had a 5-1 pitching record with a 2.63 ERA.