Helped lead the Hawks to a Class 1A runner-up finish. The right-hander guided Gibault to a 27-win season with a team-leading .442 batting average. He collected 26 RBI and scored 49 times for a potent offense that run-ruled four opponents in the postseason and scored 10 or more runs in five of the seven postseason games. He also had a 9-1 pitching record.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Area girls soccer rankings, final