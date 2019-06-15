Subscribe for 99¢
Helped lead the Hawks to a Class 1A runner-up finish. The right-hander guided Gibault to a 27-win season with a team-leading .442 batting average. He collected 26 RBI and scored 49 times for a potent offense that run-ruled four opponents in the postseason and scored 10 or more runs in five of the seven postseason games. He also had a 9-1 pitching record.