OF: Bradley Harrison, O'Fallon

Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro player of the year had a .402 batting average and slugged .732 as O'Fallon won 33 games during his senior season with a super-sectional appearance. He led the Panthers with 35 RBI, six home runs and 12 doubles. He also was 12-0 as a pitcher in 89 2/3 innings with a .47 ERA, threw 11 complete games and struck out 124 batters. Harrison batted better than .400 in three consecutive seasons, scored 108 times, totaled 121 RBI and hit 15 home runs. The 6-foot-4 left-hander pitched four seasons for SIU Carbondale. He had an 8-9 record in 27 starts and threw 171 2/3 innings for the Salukis.
