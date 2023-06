Helped the Knights to third consecutive season of 25 or more wins. Led team with a .448 batting average. Had .759 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 22 RBI. Went 6-2 on the mound in 12 games started. Posted a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings pitched with 55 strikeouts and a 1.48 WHIP.