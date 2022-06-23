 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OF: Caeleb Copeland, junior, Edwardsville

Caeleb Copeland, Edwardsville

Made possibly the most important defensive play of the season in the Class 4A super-sectional round against Plainfield North. His defensive gem helped keep the Tigers on track for the Class 4A state championship. Was third on the team with a .422 batting average with a .549 slugging percentage. He also recorded 24 RBI with 43 hits as the Tigers won their fourth state championship.

