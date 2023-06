Totaled 41 RBI in the heart of a lineup that helped lead the Tigers to their second successive Class 4A state championship. Posted a .400 batting average with a team-high 10 doubles. The St. Charles Community College signee also provided outstanding defense in right field. In the Class 4A state semifinal and championship game, Copeland snagged five putouts, including two acrobatic plays that robbed opposing teams of extra-base hits.