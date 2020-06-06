OF: Cameron Touchette, Columbia

Graduation year: 2016
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Touchette hit better than .525 in both his junior and senior seasons. In 2016, he had a .534 average with 29 runs scored, eight doubles and 23 RBI. As a junior, he hit .556 with 40 runs scored, 24 RBI and 46 stolen bases. Played two seasons at John A. Logan and then was a second-team all-conference outfielder in 2019 at Kent State after hitting .345 with 27 RBI and 19 stolen bases.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.