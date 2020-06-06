OF: Cameron Touchette, Columbia
OF: Cameron Touchette, Columbia

Graduation year: 2016

A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Touchette hit better than .525 in both his junior and senior seasons. In 2016, he had a .534 average with 29 runs scored, eight doubles and 23 RBI. As a junior, he hit .556 with 40 runs scored, 24 RBI and 46 stolen bases. Played two seasons at John A. Logan and then was a second-team all-conference outfielder in 2019 at Kent State after hitting .345 with 27 RBI and 19 stolen bases.  

