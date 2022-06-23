OF: Connor Bain, junior, Triad

Did a little bit of everything for 3A sectional champion Knights. Posted a .328 batting average and slugged .664 with 26 RBI and nine home runs. Also notched five triples, eight doubles. On the mound, he was one of only three area pitchers to post triple-digit strikeouts (100) while having a 6-1 record with three complete games and a 2.08 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
