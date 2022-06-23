 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OF: Connor Bain, junior, Triad

  • 0

Did a little bit of everything for 3A sectional champion Knights. Posted a .328 batting average and slugged .664 with 26 RBI and nine home runs. Also notched five triples, eight doubles. On the mound, he was one of only three area pitchers to post triple-digit strikeouts (100) while having a 6-1 record with three complete games and a 2.08 ERA in 57 1/3 innings.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News