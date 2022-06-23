 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OF: Connor Lindsey, senior, O’Fallon

  • 0
Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon

Connor Lindsey, O'Fallon baseball

The power-hitting utility outfielder slammed his way to a team-high eight home runs. The 6-foot-2 senior was one of three area players to record 50 RBI or more. His 50 RBI were the most by a Panthers player since Nick Tindall had 64 in 2009. He posted a .381 batting average with a .794 slugging percentage. The do-it all player stole 10 bases as he helped O'Fallon to a 25-win campaign.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News