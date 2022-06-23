OF: Connor Lindsey, senior, O’Fallon

The power-hitting utility outfielder slammed his way to a team-high eight home runs. The 6-foot-2 senior was one of three area players to record 50 RBI or more. His 50 RBI were the most by a Panthers player since Nick Tindall had 64 in 2009. He posted a .381 batting average with a .794 slugging percentage. The do-it all player stole 10 bases as he helped O'Fallon to a 25-win campaign.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
