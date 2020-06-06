OF: Danny Holst, Parkway South
OF: Danny Holst, Parkway South

Graduation year: 2012

A two-time first-team selection, Holst was the steady force in the lineup for Parkway South. For three seasons, Holst held a batting average of better than .450 and hit .460 as a senior. Holst scored 128 runs, had 36 doubles, eight home runs and finished with 80 RBI in his high school career. He played two seasons each at Southwestern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State and played in 2017 with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.

