OF: Dylan Carlton, senior, Seckman

Led Jaguars with a .486 batting average, 35 hits and 30 RBI. Slugged .611, scored 23 runs while stealing 20 bases. Picked up four doubles, one triple and one home run.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today