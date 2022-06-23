 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OF: Dylan Carlton, senior, Seckman

Led Jaguars with a .486 batting average, 35 hits and 30 RBI. Slugged .611, scored 23 runs while stealing 20 bases. Picked up four doubles, one triple and one home run.

