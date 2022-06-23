 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OF: Eli Hill, senior, Freeburg

Eastern Illinois signee hit for .381 average and slugged .761 with 46 RBI and eight home runs as Midgets reached 2A super-sectional a season after winning state title. Stole 22 bases, scored 45 runs with five doubles, seven triples.

