OF: Griffin Barnett, senior, John Burroughs By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helped Bombers to first state title since 2002. Led team with a .413 batting average and 15 stolen bases to go along with two home runs, three doubles and 23 RBI. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team