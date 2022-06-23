OF: Jackson Rodgers, junior, Father McGivney

Western Kentucky recruit did a little bit of everything for Griffins. Batted .444 with team-high 45 RBI and eight home runs. Also posted a 6-3 record with a 2.63 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched and 58 strikeouts.
