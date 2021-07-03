 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OF: Jackson Rodgers, sophomore, Father McGivney
0 comments

OF: Jackson Rodgers, sophomore, Father McGivney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney

Jackson Rodgers, Father McGivney baseball

Helped guide the Griffins to a Class 1A state runner-up appearance in the program’s second season of varsity existence. Posted a .337 batting average, a .518 on-base percentage and slugged .594. He collected 34 RBI and scored 33 times with four triples, 12 doubles and two home runs. He also was a nightmare for hitters on the mound. In 52 innings pitched he held a .94 ERA. He was one of two area pitchers to post nine victories as well as 90 or more strikeouts. He held opponents to a .147 batting average.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports