OF: Jackson Rodgers, sophomore, Father McGivney

Helped guide the Griffins to a Class 1A state runner-up appearance in the program’s second season of varsity existence. Posted a .337 batting average, a .518 on-base percentage and slugged .594. He collected 34 RBI and scored 33 times with four triples, 12 doubles and two home runs. He also was a nightmare for hitters on the mound. In 52 innings pitched he held a .94 ERA. He was one of two area pitchers to post nine victories as well as 90 or more strikeouts. He held opponents to a .147 batting average.