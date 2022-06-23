 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OF: Jeff Chitwood, junior, Valley Park

Helped guide the Hawks to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament. Chitwood posted a .512 batting average while slugging .803. He led Valley Park with 29 RBI and scored 32 times in the heart of a potent offense. He recorded six triples and hit two home runs. Stole 27 bases and was caught only twice.

News