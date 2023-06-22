OF: Jeff Chitwood, senior, Valley Park By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Had a .538 batting average with a .754 slugging percentage, 34 RBI, three doubles, four triples and scored 30 times. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team