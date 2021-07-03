OF: John Kramer, senior, Lafayette

The Lancers career home run record holder with 19 finished out his career with a bang. The University of Mississippi recruit tied the school’s single-season home run total with 11. Named Missouri’s Gatorade player of the year, Kramer led Lafayette with 33 RBI and scored 44 times and was tied for the team lead with eight doubles. He posted a .483 batting average with .625 on-base percentage and slugged .977. The dynamic outfielder swiped 11 bases while appearing in eight games on the mound. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, he posted a 1.54 ERA with 14 strikeouts.