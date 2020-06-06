OF: Jordan McFarland, Waterloo/Gibault

Graduation year: 2016
McFarland played three seasons at Gibault, then transferred to rival Waterloo in 2016 and helped the Bulldogs make a Class 3A sectional final appearance. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, McFarland hit .500, with six home runs and 31 RBI that season. As a junior, he hit .427 with 42 RBI for Gibault. McFarland played three years at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Missouri State ahead of the 2020 season. As a Razorback, he hit .276 in 98 career games.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.