Did a little bit of everything to help the Bombers to their first state championship since 2002. Metro League player of the year posted a .375 batting average with nine doubles, one triple and two home runs. Schenck had a team-high 28 RBI and stole 10 bases as Bombers ended season on a 27-game winning streak, going undefeated against Missouri teams. While not patrolling the outfield, Schenck posted an 8-0 record in 11 starts with a 1.45 ERA in 58 innings pitched. He also was second on the team with 68 strikeouts. He limited teams to a .167 batting average and only gave up two extra-base hits.