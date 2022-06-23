 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OF: Kaden Peer, junior, CBC

  • 0

An RBI machine for the Cadets. University of Missouri recruit led CBC with 38 RBI. Batted .376 with a .720 slugging percentage. The power hitter launched five home runs with four triples.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News