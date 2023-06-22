University of Missouri signee led the powerful Cadets with 11 home runs, the program’s best in a single season since 2019, and drove in 40 runs. He also had team highs with 14 doubles and a .888 slugging percentage. Peer’s three triples tied Nazzan Zanetello for the team lead. He also stole nine stolen bases and had a .393 batting average with a .504 on-base percentage. The first-team All-Metro Catholic Conference outfielder only committed one error in the field out of 57 chances for a .983 fielding percentage.