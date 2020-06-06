OF: Lance Jeffries, McCluer
Graduation year: 2011

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Jeffries was selected out of high school in the 10th round of the 2011 draft by the Cardinals. A three-year starter for the Comets, he hit .457 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 38 runs scored, 46 stolen bases and with a 1.057 slugging percentage in 2011. He finished with 87 runs, 20 home runs, 82 RBI and 106 stolen bases for McCluer. Jeffries played three seasons in the minors in the Cardinals system.

