OF: Leo Humbert, sophomore, Francis Howell By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helped Vikings reach Class 6 state final. Posted a .371 batting average with a .645 slugging percentage. Scored 34 times with seven triples, three home runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team