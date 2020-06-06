OF: Matt Vierling, CBC

Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Vierling hit .451 with a .699 slugging percentage, 31 runs scored, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the Class 5 state champions. He also was 8-0 as a pitcher that season, including a victory in the state semifinals. Vierling scored 98 runs, hit 41 doubles, 10 home runs and had 91 RBI with 29 stolen bases in his career. While at Notre Dame, he had a .300 batting average with 23 home runs before being drafted in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Phillies. He has played two seasons in the minors.
